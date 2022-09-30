Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 622.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,127 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,340 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its position in Intel by 3.4% during the second quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 97,284 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,182 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in Intel by 31.7% during the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 170,331 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 41,005 shares during the period. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Intel by 444.7% during the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Intel by 50.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 295,396 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $11,051,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the period. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 10.1% during the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,974 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.52% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $26.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.32 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.18 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. Intel’s payout ratio is 31.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.96.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

