Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,787,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Bank of America by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,263,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,181,000 after acquiring an additional 687,200 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 157.8% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in Bank of America by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $50.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.36 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.04). Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business had revenue of $22.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Societe Generale raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.58.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

