Byrne Asset Management LLC Lowers Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 64.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Southern Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19.1% in the second quarter. Peterson Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 11,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,910,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 872.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 71,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,182,000 after buying an additional 64,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

IWM stock opened at $166.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $162.78 and a 52 week high of $244.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.54.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

