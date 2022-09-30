Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 39 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.33.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $265.52 on Friday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $262.41 and a 12 month high of $615.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.86. The company has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.68.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.89 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

