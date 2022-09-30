Byrne Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,043,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,806,000 after buying an additional 19,089 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 329,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,759,000 after acquiring an additional 9,271 shares during the period. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 13,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV stock opened at $166.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.85. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $164.56 and a 52 week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

