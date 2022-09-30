Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 3,175 Shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD – Get Rating) by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,175 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 278.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 2,745.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares in the last quarter. 82.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Relmada Therapeutics Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of RLMD opened at $36.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.60. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Relmada Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RLMD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts forecast that Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RLMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Relmada Therapeutics from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Relmada Therapeutics from $49.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Relmada Therapeutics Profile

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders. Its lead product candidate is Esmethadone (d-methadone, dextromethadone, and REL-1017), a new chemical entity and N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the adjunctive or monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder in adults.

