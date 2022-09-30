Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 60 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 52.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 140.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 64 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SVB Financial Group by 100.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SIVB opened at $337.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $400.37 and its 200-day moving average is $449.97. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $328.27 and a one year high of $763.22.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.68 by ($2.08). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $9.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 29.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SIVB shares. Oppenheimer lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $404.85 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $534.00 to $498.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on SVB Financial Group from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $600.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wedbush lowered SVB Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $547.57.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

