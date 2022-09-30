Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 6,144 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 96.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,144 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,637,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,653,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,642,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,689,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,522,047,000 after acquiring an additional 461,438 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,393,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,227,160,000 after acquiring an additional 779,457 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,839,498 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $873,639,000 after acquiring an additional 364,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,524,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $574,519,000 after acquiring an additional 712,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $227.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $94.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.46. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $192.26 and a one year high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,258,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $25,576,129 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.