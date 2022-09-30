Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 120,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the period. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Citigroup by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,942,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,452,000 after buying an additional 365,500 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $454,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on C. UBS Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $54.00 target price on Citigroup in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.19.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Citigroup Trading Down 2.3 %

In related news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total value of $167,270,477.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of C stock opened at $42.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $73.72. The company has a market capitalization of $82.10 billion, a PE ratio of 5.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.40.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.09%.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

