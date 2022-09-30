Cameco (TSE:CCO) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $33.01

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$33.01 and traded as high as C$37.33. Cameco shares last traded at C$36.88, with a volume of 1,179,484 shares traded.
Several analysts recently issued reports on CCO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Cameco from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.00.
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$34.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$33.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of C$14.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 245.87.
Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.
