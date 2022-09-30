Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.85-$2.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.90 billion-$9.08 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.79 billion.

Campbell Soup Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Campbell Soup stock opened at $47.01 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.62. The stock has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 8.84%. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.20%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.89.

In other Campbell Soup news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $1,601,651.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the first quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup in the first quarter worth about $409,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 64.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 3,222 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth approximately $373,000. 51.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

