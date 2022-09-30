Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) PT Lowered to $109.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from $129.00 to $109.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CNI. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Desjardins raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$167.00 to C$169.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$160.00 to C$163.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.96.

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $109.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.71. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $106.61 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.40.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 33.32%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 73.8% during the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 3,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 4.8% during the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $36,542,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter valued at $50,000. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

