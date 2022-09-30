Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 208,267 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,286 shares.The stock last traded at $111.48 and had previously closed at $108.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CNI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$166.00 to C$173.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 target price for the company. Finally, CIBC upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.96.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.40. The company has a market cap of $75.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.32% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.569 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 508.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 130,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,081,000 after buying an additional 109,369 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 9,388 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $650,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,965 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

