Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF) PT Lowered to C$8.50

Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:OFSTF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on OFSTF. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Carbon Streaming from C$15.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on shares of Carbon Streaming in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued an outperform rating for the company.

Get Carbon Streaming alerts:

Carbon Streaming Trading Down 1.2 %

OFSTF stock opened at $2.44 on Tuesday. Carbon Streaming has a 1 year low of $1.95 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $114.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of -88.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.00.

About Carbon Streaming

Carbon Streaming Corporation operates as an environmental, social, and governance principled investment vehicle that provides investors with exposure to carbon credits. The company focuses on acquiring, managing, and growing a diversified portfolio of investments in projects and/or companies that generate or are actively involved, directly, or indirectly with voluntary and/or compliance carbon credits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Carbon Streaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carbon Streaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.