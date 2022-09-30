Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.20.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CAH. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $67.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.76. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $45.85 and a 1-year high of $72.28. The company has a market cap of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 568.57% and a negative net margin of 0.51%. The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.4957 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cardinal Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 29,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 31,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,481,000 after acquiring an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

