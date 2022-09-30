Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $70.20.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Cardinal Health Stock Performance

Shares of CAH stock opened at $67.79 on Friday. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $72.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $66.14 and its 200 day moving average is $59.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Cardinal Health will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.4957 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardinal Health

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,108,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,613 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,802,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,751,000 after purchasing an additional 457,777 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 9.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,186,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,748,000 after purchasing an additional 511,826 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 880.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,043,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,619,000 after buying an additional 4,529,560 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 2.8% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,098,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,667,000 after buying an additional 84,919 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.