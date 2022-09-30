Catge coin (CATGE) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $61,824.26

Catge coin (CATGE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 30th. Catge coin has a market cap of $61,824.26 and approximately $159,899.00 worth of Catge coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Catge coin has traded 86.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Catge coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010972 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Catge coin Profile

Catge coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 702,530,318,374,692 coins. Catge coin’s official Twitter account is @catgecoinoff and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Catge coin is https://reddit.com/r/catgearmy.

Buying and Selling Catge coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Catge coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Catge coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Catge coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

