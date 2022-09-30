Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Given Buy Rating at Acumen Capital

Acumen Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a C$1.80 price objective on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.65 target price on shares of Cathedral Energy Services and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stifel Firstegy reissued a buy rating on shares of Cathedral Energy Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st.
Cathedral Energy Services Trading Down 1.4 %
TSE CET opened at C$0.69 on Tuesday. Cathedral Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$0.34 and a 1-year high of C$0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.17. The company has a market capitalization of C$148.30 million and a PE ratio of 69.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.69.
About Cathedral Energy Services
Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.
