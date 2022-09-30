CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY) Receives $99.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of CD Projekt S.A. (OTCMKTS:OTGLY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $99.75.

OTGLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded CD Projekt from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on CD Projekt from 97.00 to 78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Citigroup raised CD Projekt from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CD Projekt in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised CD Projekt from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th.

CD Projekt Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS OTGLY opened at $5.14 on Tuesday. CD Projekt has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

CD Projekt Company Profile

CD Projekt SA, together its subsidiaries, engages in the development, publishing, and digital distribution of videogames for personal computers and video game consoles worldwide. It operates through two segments, CD PROJEKT RED and GOG.com. The company's product portfolio comprises The Witcher; The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings; The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt; Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales; Gwent: The Witcher Card game; and Cyberpunk 2077.

