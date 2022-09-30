Celanese (NYSE:CE) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CE. Barclays decreased their price target on Celanese from $190.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Celanese from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Celanese from $105.00 to $86.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. TheStreet lowered Celanese from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Celanese to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.20.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of CE stock opened at $89.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.40. Celanese has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.56 by $0.43. Celanese had a return on equity of 46.75% and a net margin of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Celanese will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in Celanese by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 25,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,584,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Celanese by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

About Celanese

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.