Celer Network Market Capitalization Tops $154.30 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Over the last seven days, Celer Network has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $154.30 million and $6.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000080 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Celer Network

Celer Network’s genesis date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins. Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics.”

