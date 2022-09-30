Celo (CELO) Price Hits $0.81 on Top Exchanges

Celo (CELO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on September 30th. One Celo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.81 or 0.00004080 BTC on exchanges. Celo has a total market capitalization of $375.34 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celo has traded up 2.5% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s launch date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 462,324,704 coins. Celo’s official website is celo.org. The official message board for Celo is medium.com/celoorg. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Celo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Celo Foundation is a non-profit organization based in the US that supports the growth and development of the open-source Celo Platform. Guided by the Celo community tenets, the Foundation contributes to education, technical research, environmental health, community engagement, and ecosystem outreach—activities that support and encourage an inclusive financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.Celo's mission is to build a financial system that creates the conditions for prosperity for everyone.CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform.”

