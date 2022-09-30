Celo Euro (CEUR) One Day Volume Tops $29,347.00

Celo Euro (CEUR) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Celo Euro has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celo Euro has a total market capitalization of $38.98 million and $29,347.00 worth of Celo Euro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Euro coin can now be bought for about $0.97 or 0.00005006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celo Euro Coin Profile

Celo Euro’s total supply is 33,884,423 coins and its circulating supply is 40,029,839 coins. Celo Euro’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celo Euro is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Celo Euro Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “cEUR (Celo Euro) is a stable digital asset that algorithmically tracks the Euro. As with the Celo Dollar, the Celo Euro is supported by the Celo Reserve, a diversified portfolio of cryptocurrencies. Celo’s digital currency cUSD and cEUR are designed to provide people all over the world with a stable, secure, inexpensive, and easy way to transfer value and engage in financial activities that were previously inaccessible to them.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Euro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Euro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celo Euro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

