Cementos Argos S.A. Plans Dividend of $0.07 (OTCMKTS:CMTOY)

Cementos Argos S.A. (OTCMKTS:CMTOY – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, September 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0707 per share on Friday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th.

Cementos Argos Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMTOY opened at $3.45 on Friday. Cementos Argos has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $9.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group upgraded shares of Cementos Argos from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st.

Cementos Argos Company Profile

Cementos Argos SA produces and markets cement, ready-mix concrete, clinker, aggregates, and related products in Colombia, the Caribbean, Central America, and the United States. The company also engages in the operation of seaports; and maritime transport and property management businesses. In addition, it exports its products.

