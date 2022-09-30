Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Cemtrex Stock Performance
Cemtrex stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.
Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex
Cemtrex Company Profile
Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cemtrex (CETX)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for Cemtrex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemtrex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.