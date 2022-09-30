Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Cemtrex Stock Performance

Cemtrex stock opened at $0.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.37. Cemtrex has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Cemtrex had a negative return on equity of 55.21% and a negative net margin of 37.78%. The company had revenue of $13.63 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cemtrex

Cemtrex Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Cemtrex stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Cemtrex, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CETX Get Rating ) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 144,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Cemtrex at the end of the most recent quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cemtrex, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Advanced Technologies and Industrial Services segments. The Advanced Technologies segment provides Internet of Things products and smart devices under the SmartDesk name for mobile, web, virtual and augmented reality, wearables, and television markets; and security and video surveillance solutions, and virtual and augmented reality solutions for various commercial and industrial applications.

