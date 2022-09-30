Centaur (CNTR) 1-Day Volume Tops $186.00

Centaur (CNTR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 30th. One Centaur coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Centaur has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $393,106.77 and $186.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003982 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010874 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000149 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.83 or 0.00144883 BTC.

Waifu Token (WAIF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $361.44 or 0.01798981 BTC.

Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,657,291,666 coins. Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Centaur is cntr.finance. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centaur directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centaur should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centaur using one of the exchanges listed above.

