Central Securities (NYSEAMERICAN:CET) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Central Securities Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:CET – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 5,705 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the previous session’s volume of 14,304 shares.The stock last traded at $34.42 and had previously closed at $33.50.

Central Securities Stock Down 1.8 %

Get Central Securities alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Central Securities news, Director Leo Price Blackford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.85 per share, for a total transaction of $69,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,440,350.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Securities

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Central Securities by 1.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter worth about $696,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter worth about $55,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Central Securities by 13.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Central Securities in the second quarter worth about $1,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.51% of the company’s stock.

Central Securities Company Profile

Central Securities Corp. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It also invests on bonds, convertible bonds, preferred stocks, convertible preferred stocks, warrants, options real estate, or short-term obligations of governments, banks and corporations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Central Securities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Securities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.