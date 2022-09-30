Cfra Cuts TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Price Target to $120.00

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Cfra from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on SNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $128.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $128.50.

TD SYNNEX Stock Performance

Shares of SNX stock opened at $83.14 on Tuesday. TD SYNNEX has a 12 month low of $82.42 and a 12 month high of $119.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $96.64 and its 200 day moving average is $98.64.

TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.01. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TD SYNNEX will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX

In other TD SYNNEX news, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at $14,253,786.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.87, for a total transaction of $83,601.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,887 shares in the company, valued at $4,215,638.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard T. Hume sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.08, for a total transaction of $220,668.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,253,786.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,094 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,070 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 7.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,110,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $556,644,000 after purchasing an additional 432,189 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,081,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,231,000 after purchasing an additional 59,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,527,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $364,110,000 after purchasing an additional 64,861 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,477,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,476,000 after purchasing an additional 45,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 8,059.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,379,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,709 shares during the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TD SYNNEX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

See Also

