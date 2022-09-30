Chainsquare Trading 7.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CHS)

Chainsquare (CHS) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. Chainsquare has a market capitalization of $48.40 million and $10,714.00 worth of Chainsquare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Chainsquare has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Chainsquare coin can now be bought for about $0.48 or 0.00002491 BTC on exchanges.

Chainsquare’s genesis date was July 22nd, 2020. Chainsquare’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. The official website for Chainsquare is chainsquare.io. Chainsquare’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chain Square is a project for payment of rewards points using a blockchain system, and it is aiming to incorporate blockchain technology into the currently used rewards points system. This converts rewards points scattered around the world into chain square tokens (CHS) through the chain square platform, making it convenient for anyone to use at credit card merchants around the world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainsquare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainsquare should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chainsquare using one of the exchanges listed above.

