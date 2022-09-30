Chainswap (ASAP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.00

Chainswap (ASAP) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. In the last week, Chainswap has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Chainswap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges. Chainswap has a total market capitalization of $443,147.40 and approximately $5.00 worth of Chainswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005063 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,778.61 or 1.00140214 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004705 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00057342 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003413 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010127 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005517 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.68 or 0.00064188 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.32 or 0.00082637 BTC.

Chainswap Coin Profile

Chainswap is a coin. Its genesis date was April 15th, 2021. Chainswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,484,162 coins. Chainswap’s official Twitter account is @chain_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chainswap

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainSwap is a cross-chain asset bridge & application hub for smart chains. ChainSwap allows projects to seamlessly bridge between ETH, BSC and HECO. In the future, ChainSwap will be integrating chains and provide full cross-chain solutions between BTC, DOT, SOL and more. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chainswap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chainswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

