Charli3 (C3) Trading Down 84.2% This Week

Charli3 (C3) traded down 62.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. Charli3 has a market capitalization of $765,368.00 and $331,107.00 worth of Charli3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Charli3 has traded down 84.2% against the dollar. One Charli3 coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0509 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004098 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010980 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Charli3 Profile

Charli3’s launch date was April 23rd, 2021. Charli3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Charli3’s official Twitter account is @Oraclecharli3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Charli3 is charli3.io.

Charli3 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CHARLI3 is an open-source decentralized oracle to the Cardano Network. CHARLI3 is the platform that provides and verifies data (initially focused on blockchain economic values) for blockchain applications. CHARLI3 is a firm believer in decentralization and open access to accurate information accessed safely and efficiently. The contracts and updates will be open to the public. CHARLI3 will utilize blockchain-based rewards for node operators verifying data.Beyond the incentives of the Charli3 (C3) token as a reward, it will also act as operator based governance for data consensus and community changes. Larger stakes are associated with ELO based reputations and aid in consensus as above and future platform governance in a decentralized fashion. This allows for the integrity of the platform to be maintained over the long term.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Charli3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Charli3 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Charli3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

