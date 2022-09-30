Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CHS. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. TheStreet upgraded Chico’s FAS from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd.

Shares of CHS opened at $4.65 on Wednesday. Chico’s FAS has a 52 week low of $3.80 and a 52 week high of $7.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $5.25.

Chico’s FAS ( NYSE:CHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.09. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 5.16%. The company had revenue of $558.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chico’s FAS will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bonnie R. Brooks sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 992,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,982,485.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Chico’s FAS during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 333.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,309 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 6,390 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. 83.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

