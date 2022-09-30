China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Petroleum & Chemical (NYSE:SNP – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.09 target price for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 19th.
China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.69. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $40.60 and a fifty-two week high of $55.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on China Petroleum & Chemical (SNP)
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
- 2 Casino Stocks Worth Taking a Look At
- This Small-Cap Healthcare Name Is Outperforming Its Index
- What Cintas Can Teach Investors About This Bear Market?
- Blackberry Stock Declines As Results Come In Lukewarm Once Again
Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.