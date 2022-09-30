China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CYD opened at $7.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.42. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 2,777 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Corton Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.69% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

