Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Insider Sells $3,251,157.26 in Stock

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,402.57, for a total transaction of $3,251,157.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,166,970.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of CMG opened at $1,543.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,196.28 and a 12 month high of $1,895.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,616.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,479.94.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.03 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.46 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CMG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,000.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,818.85.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,883 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,979 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,877,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 58.9% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,752,000 after buying an additional 1,817 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 3,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,956,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the first quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

