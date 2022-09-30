Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $87.06 million and $20.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.91 or 1.00177356 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007026 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057333 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003407 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010107 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005530 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064577 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00081869 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Chromia

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. Chroma (CHR) is the native token designed to empower the Chromia platform and foster a mutually beneficial relationship between developers, users, and investors. One billion CHR tokens were created upon launch of the Chromia system. That constitutes the token supply limit, which means that no tokens will be created in the future. The CHR token’s main purposes: – Act as platform currency – Ecosystem staking – Payment of hosting fees – System-wide purposes Telegram | LinkedIn | Facebook | Youtube | Instagram | TikTok Whitepaper “

