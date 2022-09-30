Chromia (CHR) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Chromia (CHR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000775 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. Chromia has a market cap of $87.06 million and $20.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005052 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,823.91 or 1.00177356 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00007026 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004696 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.35 or 0.00057333 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00003407 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010107 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005530 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00064577 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00081869 BTC.
Chromia Coin Profile
Chromia is a coin. It launched on May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 567,369,439 coins. The Reddit community for Chromia is https://reddit.com/r/Teamchromia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Chromia
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.