Chrono.tech Price Reaches $58.82 on Exchanges (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Chrono.tech coin can now be purchased for approximately $58.82 or 0.00299104 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Chrono.tech has a total market cap of $41.77 million and approximately $273,576.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chrono.tech Profile

Chrono.tech’s launch date was November 6th, 2021. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official website is www.wonderland.money. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Chrono.tech was founded in 2016 with the vision of transforming the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors. The company empowers HR and recruitment professionals with blockchain technology, as well as enabling global freelancers to secure the best jobs and make sure they are paid quickly and fairly.Chrono.tech vision is for a world in which anyone can find work and businesses can find the people they need, circumventing the middlemen, costs and inefficiencies of the conventional recruitment sector that so often proves a barrier to employment. The company’s wide-ranging ecosystem is designed to transform the way individuals access jobs and businesses connect with contractors, regardless of where workers and employers are located.The Sydney-based company was launched after a successful token sale in 2016. Since then Chrono.tech has built a suite of tools and services to facilitate recruitment, invoicing and payments, with a labour-hire platform LaborX, Plasma-based exchange TimeX, and cryptocurrency payroll solution PaymentX to reduce costs and improve quality and reliability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

