Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Sold by Byrne Asset Management LLC

Byrne Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new position in Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 82.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight Price Performance

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $72.92 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.57 and a twelve month high of $105.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.19.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $104.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Church & Dwight from $93.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.