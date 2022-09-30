Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of CIDM stock opened at $0.42 on Wednesday. Cinedigm has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $2.95. The company has a market cap of $73.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.34 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.62.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $13.59 million during the quarter. Cinedigm had a negative net margin of 17.46% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinedigm

In other Cinedigm news, CFO John K. Canning sold 77,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.57, for a total transaction of $44,446.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cinedigm by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 143,743 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,359,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003,729 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 2nd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 9.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

(Get Rating)

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business. The company distributes its products for various brands, such as Hallmark, Televisa, ITV, Nelvana, ZDF, Konami, NFL, and NHL, as well as international and domestic content creators, movie producers, television producers, and other short form digital content producers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.