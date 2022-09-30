Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Raised by Nadler Financial Group Inc.

Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Nadler Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSCO. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after buying an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after buying an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $10,602,330,000 after buying an additional 4,017,068 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,975,139,000 after buying an additional 3,087,294 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,158 shares in the company, valued at $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,453,000.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.9 %

CSCO stock opened at $40.57 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $166.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.96. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $40.12 and a twelve month high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.03.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, July 14th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.68.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.