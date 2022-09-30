Citigroup Cuts BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Price Target to $37.00

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Citigroup from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.83% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on BWA. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on BorgWarner from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on BorgWarner from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.89.

BorgWarner stock opened at $31.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. BorgWarner has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $50.09.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7,755.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 707 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

