Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $44.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.99% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CFG. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.25.

CFG stock opened at $33.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. Citizens Financial Group has a 52 week low of $32.65 and a 52 week high of $57.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.25. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Research analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 32.2% in the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

