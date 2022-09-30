Civic (CVC) 24-Hour Volume Tops $10.02 Million

Civic (CVC) traded up 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 30th. Civic has a market capitalization of $127.40 million and approximately $10.02 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic coin can currently be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000660 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Civic has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Civic Coin Profile

Civic launched on July 12th, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Civic is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Civic is a decentralized identity ecosystem that allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Through a digital Identity platform, users to set up their own virtual identity and to store it along with their personally identifiable information on the device. This information will go through a verification process conducted by the identity validators on the platform and then ported into the blockchain where service providers can access it with the proper permission from the user.CVC is an Ethereum-based token used by service providers that are looking to acquire information about a user. These can make a payment in CVC. The smart contract system employed will then see funds delivered to both the validator and the identity owner (user).”

