Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CLZNY shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Clariant from CHF 20 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Clariant from CHF 18.80 to CHF 17 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group cut Clariant from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Clariant from CHF 21 to CHF 20 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

Clariant Stock Performance

Shares of CLZNY opened at $14.69 on Friday. Clariant has a 12-month low of $14.10 and a 12-month high of $22.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.22.

Clariant Cuts Dividend

Clariant Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3681 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th.

Clariant AG operates as a specialty chemical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and consumer applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and fuel refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

