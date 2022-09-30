ClassZZ Price Hits $0.0098 on Top Exchanges (CZZ)

ClassZZ (CZZ) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on September 29th. One ClassZZ coin can now be bought for $0.0098 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ClassZZ has traded 33.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. ClassZZ has a market capitalization of $9.79 million and $16,178.00 worth of ClassZZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About ClassZZ

CZZ uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 21st, 2021. ClassZZ’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. ClassZZ’s official website is classzz.com. ClassZZ’s official Twitter account is @class_zz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ClassZZ Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The entire value proposition of the Class ZZ network, and the associated Te Waka protocol is in its ability to conduct cross-chain transactions in a completely trustless, permissionless and decentralized manner. Indeed if decentralization is not important, centralized exchanges have allowed users to send tokens cross-chain since a decade ago.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClassZZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ClassZZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ClassZZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

