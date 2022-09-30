CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA) & Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) Critical Review

CNA Financial (NYSE:CNA – Get Rating) and Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for CNA Financial and Root, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get CNA Financial alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CNA Financial 0 1 0 0 2.00 Root 1 4 0 0 1.80

Root has a consensus price target of $23.29, indicating a potential upside of 191.49%. Given Root’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than CNA Financial.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CNA Financial 8.80% 9.28% 1.64% Root -115.99% -80.67% -27.81%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CNA Financial and Root’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares CNA Financial and Root’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CNA Financial $11.91 billion 0.85 $1.20 billion $3.82 9.73 Root $345.40 million 0.33 -$521.10 million ($29.32) -0.27

CNA Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CNA Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

CNA Financial has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its share price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Root has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.5% of CNA Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of CNA Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 27.6% of Root shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CNA Financial beats Root on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CNA Financial

(Get Rating)

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers professional liability coverages and risk management services to various professional firms, including architects, real estate agents, and accounting and law firms; directors and officers, employment practices, fiduciary, and fidelity coverages to small and mid-size firms, public and privately held firms, and not-for-profit organizations; professional and general liability, as well as associated standard property and casualty coverages for healthcare industry; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risks products. It also provides property insurance products, such as property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; casualty insurance products comprising workers' compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages; specialized loss-sensitive insurance programs and total risk management services; and run-off long term care policies. In addition, the company offers long-tail exposures comprising commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, general and medical professional liability, other professional and management liability, and assumed reinsurance run-off and products liability; and short-tail exposures, such as property, commercial automobile physical damage, marine, and surety. It markets its products through independent agents, brokers, and general underwriters to small, medium, and large businesses; insurance companies; associations; professionals; and other groups in the marine, oil and gas, construction, manufacturing, life science, property, financial services, healthcare, and technology industries. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois. CNA Financial Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Loews Corporation.

About Root

(Get Rating)

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for CNA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.