Coco Swap (COCO) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Coco Swap (COCO) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 29th. One Coco Swap coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Coco Swap has a market cap of $3.88 million and $37,242.00 worth of Coco Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Coco Swap has traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000259 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004118 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0730 or 0.00000376 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010919 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
About Coco Swap
Coco Swap’s total supply is 148,424,311,272 coins and its circulating supply is 139,514,944,229 coins. Coco Swap’s official Twitter account is @coco_swap and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Coco Swap
