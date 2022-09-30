Cocos-BCX (COCOS) Hits One Day Volume of $1.94 Million

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. Cocos-BCX has a market capitalization of $40.50 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Cocos-BCX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Cocos-BCX has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Cocos-BCX coin can now be bought for $0.61 or 0.00003069 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cocos-BCX Coin Profile

Cocos-BCX (COCOS) is a coin. Its launch date was August 14th, 2019. Cocos-BCX’s total supply is 66,860,636 coins. Cocos-BCX’s official message board is medium.com/cocosbcx. The Reddit community for Cocos-BCX is https://reddit.com/r/cocosbcx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cocos-BCX’s official website is www.cocosbcx.io. Cocos-BCX’s official Twitter account is @CocosBCX and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cocos-BCX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cocos-BCX', fully named 'Cocos BlockChain Expedition', aims to create an integrated multi-platform runtime environment for games, providing developers with the convenience and completeness in game development, while bringing users a whole new gaming experience, unprecedented gaming status, and with all the assets obtained in the games being wholly owned by the users. At 3:00 AM on January 19th, 2021(UTC) the total amount of COCOS was reduced from 100,000,000,000 (one hundred billion) to 100,000,000 (one hundred million). The total amount of COCOS held by users was also reduced accordingly, but the total value corresponding to the total amount of holdings remains unchanged. The contract address has changed from 0x0c6f5f7d555e7518f6841a79436bd2b1eef03381 to 0xc4c7ea4fab34bd9fb9a5e1b1a98df76e26e6407c. See the official announcement. Telegram | Discord | Weibo | Reddit | GitHub | Medium “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cocos-BCX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cocos-BCX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cocos-BCX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

