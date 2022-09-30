Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) by 55.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cogent Communications were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $53,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Cogent Communications during the first quarter worth $220,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cogent Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CCOI shares. KeyCorp upgraded Cogent Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Price Performance

In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cogent Communications news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $51,822.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,656.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.35, for a total value of $253,897.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,803,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $52.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.04. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.01 and a 12 month high of $80.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.68 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. Cogent Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.905 dividend. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 389.25%.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.