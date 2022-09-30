Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDPGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $18.20 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LDP. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 41,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $483,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.

