Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (LDP) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.14 on November 30th

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.8% annually over the last three years.
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE LDP opened at $18.20 on Friday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.09 and a 12 month high of $27.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.73.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund uses derivatives like interest rate swaps to make its investments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund (LDP)
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- Humana Proves Vertically Integrated Healthcare Works
Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.